Jose Mourinho has insisted he does not want to speak about the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur not finishing the Premier League season inside the European spots as he does not want to be pessimistic.

Tottenham are currently sixth in the league standings with nine games left in the season to ensure that they seal a European spot finish.

Only five points sperate fourth placed Chelsea from eighth placed Everton and as such the race to seal European football for next season is getting tighter with each passing week, with Spurs right in the mix.

Mourinho has insisted he does not want to speak about his club not finishing inside the top six as he does not want to be pessimistic and anticipate negative scenarios beforehand.

Asked whether he feels not finishing in a European qualification spot would be a failure for Spurs, Mourinho told a press conference: “I don’t want to speak about that possibility because I don’t want to be pessimistic and try to anticipate scenarios and evaluate the season before it’s finished.”

Mourinho also revealed that Heung-Min Son has trained with the first team fully fit and is now ready to start against Newcastle United on Sunday, while Sergio Reguilon is also back.

“He was injured.

“Trained with the team fully this morning.

“He did partial exercises with the team yesterday and last week didn’t train at all.”

Ben Davies and Matt Doherty remain sidelined.

Mourinho’s side are set to face relegation threatened Newcastle United on Sunday and will be determined to add another three points to their bid for a European spot.