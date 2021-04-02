Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has expressed his delight at the way Kalvin Phillips has stepped up to perform consistently for England at international level.

Phillips broke into the England team last year and made three more appearances in the last international break to take his caps haul to seven.

He started all three of England’s games during the break and played a key role as the Three Lions got their World Cup qualification campaign off to a good start.

Dorigo stressed that there was never any doubt about the midfielder’s ability but admits that he is delighted to see Phillips translate it into performances for England at that level of the game.

He conceded that his role in England team is different to what he does for Leeds but his ability to keep the ball and maintain possession brings a certain authority to his game.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “He has always got the strength, the reading of the game but to do it at that sort of level is certainly a step up.

“The way he keeps the ball, I thought it was really impressive.

“International football is different to club football, the different styles and Gareth Southgate will want him to do slightly different things as well but he hardly gives the ball away.

“He does it with so much authority as well and I thought he played extremely well.

“Granted it was San Marino and Albania but against Poland, once again another impressive performance.”

Phillips will look to bring the confidence from his England appearances for Leeds when they take on Sheffield United on Saturday.