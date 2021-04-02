Robin Koch has revealed he is happy about how his first season at Leeds United has turned out and stressed his team-mates have had his back from the very start as he stepped into English football.

Koch arrived at Elland Road last summer from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg; his first ever stint outside his home country Germany.

The centre-back immediately slotted into Marcelo Bielsa’s starting eleven, but missed a large portion of the current campaign with a knee injury he suffered in early December.

Despite his injury woes, Koch revealed he is happy with his maiden season in Leeds colours, being able to step up into playing Premier League football for a great team.

The German stressed that his team-mates have had his back since day one as he adapted into life in Yorkshire, but admitted he does miss fans at Elland Road.

Asked how he would assess his season so far, Koch told LUTV: “Yes, so for me was a nice step [up] to English football to the Premier League.

“Different football, I am really happy to be here with this team.

“I think from my first days here, the team and all the players were really nice to me.

“They gave me a big welcome and I was like part of the team from my first day here and yes, I am really happy about my first year here.

“Of course, without fans in the stadium, that is a point that I really miss but hopefully next season we can play with the fans.”

Koch made a small cameo off the bench at the end of Leeds’ 2-1 win over Fulham before the international break and now will be keen on earning some substantial game time during the remainder of the season.