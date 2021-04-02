Manchester City are keeping tabs on Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, with the Bianconeri open to letting him go in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Sandro has been at Juventus since the 2015 and his current deal at the club runs through until the summer of 2023.

But injury and illness have played a part in restricting the left-back to just ten starts in Serie A so far this season and Juventus are open to parting ways with him in the summer.

The Brazilian’s situation at the Allianz Stadium has seen him attract interest from abroad as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League outfit Manchester City are keeping tabs on him.

Juventus are currently looking for new players in the left-back role, have zeroed in on Atalanta’s Robin Gosens and are prepared to let Sandro go.

The Citizens are keeping a close eye on the 30-year-old and could pounce in the summer should they decide to rope in a new left-back.

However, Manchester City are also being linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon starlet Nuno Mendes, who is touted to be viewed by Pep Guardiola as a long-term option in the left-back role.

It remains to be seen whether the Manchester outfit will make any concrete moves for Sandro in the summer, especially with his injury woes this season.