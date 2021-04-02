Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli has insisted that he would like to see Leicester City and Crystal Palace target Florian Thauvin stay at the club.

The Marseille winger is out of contract in the summer and several clubs are considering snapping him up on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Sevilla are believed to be working to sign him and the former Newcastle winger has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Leicester City, who have touched base with his entourage.

There are suggestions that Thauvin has completely not ruled out signing a new contract with Marseille and Sampaoli conceded that he would very much keen to keep the player at the club.

However, he conceded that his future will depend on a number of external factors, which the Marseille coach cannot control.

Sampaoli said in a press conference: “Thauvin is one of the most important players in the team.

“When I see him play, I tell myself that we would very much like to continue with him.

“But like I said about [Arkadiusz] Milik, there are plenty of other extra-sporting conditions, which go beyond the will of the coach.”

The 28-year-old has scored eight times and provided nine assists for his team-mates in all competitions this season.