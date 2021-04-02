The Marseille winger is out of contract in the summer and several clubs are considering snapping him up on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Sevilla are believed to be working to sign him and the former Newcastle winger has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Leicester City, who have touched base with his entourage.
There are suggestions that Thauvin has completely not ruled out signing a new contract with Marseille and Sampaoli conceded that he would very much keen to keep the player at the club.
However, he conceded that his future will depend on a number of external factors, which the Marseille coach cannot control.
Sampaoli said in a press conference: “Thauvin is one of the most important players in the team.
“When I see him play, I tell myself that we would very much like to continue with him.
“But like I said about [Arkadiusz] Milik, there are plenty of other extra-sporting conditions, which go beyond the will of the coach.”
The 28-year-old has scored eight times and provided nine assists for his team-mates in all competitions this season.