Olivier Ntcham is likely to return to Celtic at the end of the season after failing to impress Marseille on his loan stint, it has been claimed.

The midfielder joined the French club on loan in the winter transfer window with Marseille have an option to buy him in the summer.

The Frenchman’s move to Marseille generated controversy when Andre Villas-Boas made it clear that he did not want him and it led to his departure from Marseille.

However, he has made just three appearances in Ligue 1 since joining the club and it seems he is not likely to stay at Marseille for too long.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille are unlikely to take up the option to buy him in the summer and he is set to return to Celtic.

Ntcham has failed to impress many at Marseille and even new coach Jorge Sampaoli has not been impressed with what he has seen of the midfielder.

The Frenchman’s contentious move to Marseille is now set to end after a short stay and he is likely to return to Scotland.

It remains to be seen what Celtic want to do with him as Ntcham will only have a year left on his contract with the Scottish giants in the summer.