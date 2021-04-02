The name of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba cropped up in discussions between Real Madrid and Mino Raiola during their meeting in the Spanish capital on Thursday.

Following holding talks with Barcelona on Thursday over Erling Haaland, Raiola met Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as well regarding the Norwegian forward.

The Italian super-agent is touting Haaland around Europe with suggestions that the striker could leave Dortmund if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

But it has been claimed Raiola also spoke about Pogba during his trip to Madrid on Thursday.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Frenchman’s name was mentioned in the talks between Real Madrid and Raiola.

The midfielder will have a year left on his Manchester United contract this summer and he is believed to be keen on a move.

Manchester United could offer him a new deal but Pogba could be ready to move on from Old Trafford.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman and he may be tempted to play under Zinedine Zidane.

Juventus are also said to be considering taking Pogba back to Turin in the summer transfer window.