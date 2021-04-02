Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has insisted that the Whites can get a result against one of the big teams in the next few weeks as they are now under no pressure.

Dorigo’s former club are sitting comfortably in eleventh and are on 39 points, far away from any danger of being relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Whites will take on Sheffield United on Saturday at Elland Road, but following that they have a tough run of games where they will face Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Three straight games against the top sides in the league are likely to be a tough test for Leeds, but Dorigo feels Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in a perfect position ahead of those big games.

With Leeds being in a comfortable position, he says the players can relax and enjoy the occasions and they will be under no pressure ahead of the games.

Dorigo feels there is certainly a chance that Leeds can beat one of those big teams in the coming weeks.

The former White said on LUTV: “We are coming into those tough chunk of games in a great position.

“We can relax and really enjoy. Against Chelsea, we played really well, 0-0 against a really good Chelsea side.

“Why can’t we go and beat one of those other [big sides], I certainly think we can.

“They will be in the right frame of mind to do that and there is none of that external pressure to make it that much more difficult.

“Bring it on, it’s great.”

Leeds suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on the opening day of the season and they did get a point against Manchester City.

But they were thrashed 6-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign.