Jack Harrison is of the view that creating historic moments has always been part of Leeds United as a club and stressed he and his Whites team-mates will give their best to continue enjoying success.

Harrison etched his name into history books along with his Leeds team-mates last season as they returned to the Premier League following a 16-year exile.

Having rekindled rivalries in the top flight, Leeds have an opportunity to make another piece of history if they manage to beat city rivals Sheffield United for a second time this season, as they would be doing the league double over the Blades for the first time since the 1991/92 campaign.

Harrison is of the view that making historic moments has always been in the Elland Road outfit’s ethos as evident from how much promotion meant to the every one of the Leeds family.

The winger vowed that he and his team-mates will push harder, help the team continue their success and possibly make more history.

Asked how important is it to make historic moments with Leeds, Harrison told LUTV: “Yes, I think it has always been part of this club, making history.

“And as we have shown last year with promotion after being so long [out of the top flight].

“You can see how much it means to everyone associated with this club as well.

“So yes, we will be looking to continuing our success and hopefully making more history.”

Leeds were able to snatch a 1-0 win against the Blades at Bramall Lane earlier in the campaign and now will be looking to add another three points to their tally at Elland Road come Saturday.