Manchester City loan star Pedro Porro has revealed that playing for Spain was a childhood dream of his and he is delighted to have made his debut for his country over the international break.

The right-back has been a regular starter for Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon since joining from Premier League giants Manchester City on a loan deal last summer.

Porro’s performances for Sporting Lisbon earned him a call-up to Spain’s senior squad this month and the 21-year-old made his debut for the country against Georgia on Sunday.

The Manchester City loan star started the game and got 65 minutes of playing time under his belt before being replaced by Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente.

Having helped Spain to a 2-1 win, Porro has revealed that playing for his country was a childhood dream of his and expressed his delight at having helped the team to a win on his debut, before explaining that he is now motivated to keep working hard.

“Since I was a child I dreamt of this and it was great to [make my Spain] debut“, Porro told Spanish television channel TVE.

“Now it’s a reason to be grateful and keep working.

“It was great to debut with a victory, it’s very special.“

Porro has scored four goals and provided one assist from 30 appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon so far this season.