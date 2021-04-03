Leeds United defender Robin Koch has revealed he is confident in his fitness, having recently retuned from a knee injury, but stressed he will need some more game time under his belt to get back to his best.

Koch had to go under the knife after aggravating a knee injury in early December, forcing him on the to sidelines for an extended period.

The centre-back returned to the pitch for Leeds in a 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham prior to the international break, albeit just for a single minute.

Koch revealed he is confident in his fitness at the moment and is ready to play regularly, but stressed he needs to clock up more game time to get back to his best.

Asked whether he is feeling a 100 per cent fit at the moment, Koch told LUTV: “So yes, now especially after the two weeks of training, I am really confident in my fitness.

“Of course, you need some games to get fully fit again but I am feeling good and I am ready for the games.

Koch explained that being able to train at Thorp Arch during the two-week long international break has been a blessing as he feels really good at the moment.

“I am feeling good back from my injury.

“So, for me it was good to be here with the team for the last two weeks and not travel to the national team.

“I think those three games would have come too early for me

“So yes, for me it was good to stay here with the team and [take part in] the training sessions.”

Leeds are up against Sheffield United in the Premier League this afternoon in a top flight clash and Koch could play a part in the action.