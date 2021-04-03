Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has saluted Trent Alexander-Arnold for his cross to set up the first goal in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

The Reds added fuel to the fire of their Premier League top four bid by sweeping Arsenal aside at the Emirates Stadium to move to within two points of fourth placed Chelsea with a dominant display in north London.

It was 0-0 at half time, but Liverpool made the breakthrough in the 64th minute when Diogo Jota rose highest to connect with an Alexander-Arnold cross to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, while Jota then grabbed his second and Liverpool’s third with eight minutes left to kill off any Arsenal comeback hopes.

Alexander-Arnold was left out of the recent England squad and faces a fight to go to the European Championship, and post match Klopp was keen to pay tribute to his right-back.

“It was a sensational cross by Trent for the goal”, he told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

Klopp also stressed that his side were dominant at the Emirates Stadium and did not give Arsenal any chance to get into the game.

“As a package it was a good performance.

“We finished our situations off.

“Arsenal were not really in the game for the whole 95 minutes.

“That was down to us.”

Liverpool will now switch their focus to the Champions League, where they are due to face Real Madrid, with progress in the competition also a potential route to being involved in it next term if they miss out on the top four.