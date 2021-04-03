Fixture: Celtic vs Falkirk

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Scottish League One outfit Falkirk to Celtic Park this evening in the Scottish Cup.

The Bhoys are keen to retain the trophy as they look to end the current campaign on a high and will start as big favourites to beat Falkirk.

Falkirk head into the fixture having gone four games unbeaten and will look to spring what would be a big surprise by knocking Celtic out of the Scottish Cup.

The two sides last met in a Scottish League Cup clash in 2012, which saw Celtic run out 3-1 winners; Falkirk last beat Celtic in 2007, in the top flight.

For this evening’s game, interim boss John Kennedy picks Scott Bain in goal, while Jonjoe Kenny and Diego Laxalt are full-backs. In central defence, he selects Stephen Welsh and Kristoffer Ajer.

Celtic will look to control midfield this evening and to help them get the job done, Kennedy picks Scott Brown, David Turnbull and Tom Rogic, while Ryan Christie also starts. James Forrest will look to provide service for Leigh Griffiths.

Kennedy has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Ismaila Soro and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Celtic Team vs Falkirk

Bain, Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Laxalt, Brown, Turnbull, Rogic, Christie, Forrest, Griffiths

Substitutes: Barkas, Taylor, Duffy, Ajeti, Soro, Edouard, Elyounoussi, McGregor, Ralston