Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Arsenal in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Reds are now battling to finish in the top four, having collapsed from heading into 2021 sitting on top of the Premier League table, and have little room for error.

With Chelsea losing at home against West Brom earlier in the day, Liverpool would cut the gap to the fourth placed Blues to two points by beating Arsenal tonight.

However, Jurgen Klopp still has a number of injury issues and is without captain Jordan Henderson.

The Liverpool boss has Alisson in goal tonight, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips play in central defence.

In midfield, Klopp looks to Fabinho, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara to control the game, while up top he goes with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

If the Reds boss wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Diogo Jota and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Tsimias, Shaqiri, R Williams