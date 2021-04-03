Jurgen Klopp has expressed his love to the Liverpool fans for awarding the March Player of the Month accolade to Reds centre-back Nathaniel Phillips.

The 24-year-old made his Premier League debut in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over West Ham United in October. Phillips has since then racked up ten more appearances for the Reds through the course of the season, with Liverpool’s first choice centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all forced out due to injury.

The former Bolton youth star has been presented the Liverpool Player of the Month award for March after putting in stellar displays against Wolves in the league and RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Phillips has formed a formidable partnership with fellow centre-back Ozan Kabak as they helped Liverpool keep clean sheets in their last two matches.

Klopp revealed his delight for the central defender as he believes that the award is well-deserved for Phillips, who has been given a golden opportunity to shine in the top flight.

The Liverpool boss has expressed his love for the supporters, who have recognised Phillips’ growth and his efforts.

“He’s not that young anymore. He’s young, of course, from my perspective especially but he’s already a few years out there playing football, which is good”, Klopp told Liverpool’s official site.

“But I couldn’t be more pleased for him.

“I couldn’t really love our supporters [more] for giving this Player of the Month award to him.

“It’s well deserved because he helped us a lot, he’s a brilliant guy, he’s an extremely smart guy and enjoys the moment a lot.

“It’s not the biggest award in the world of football but anyway it’s something nobody can take away from him whatever happens in the future, so that’s really nice.

“We need him in the shape he played before the break and let’s hope that they can play together like this on the same level or on a higher level for the rest of the season, which would be extremely helpful.”

Phillips will look to help his side continue to keep clean sheets with Liverpool eyeing a top four finish and Champions League success.