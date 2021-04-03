Robin Koch has insisted Leeds United are approaching all of their remaining games this season with the same winning mentality,, irrespective of the quality of the opposition.

Leeds are set to return to the pitch following the international break as they host relegation threatened Sheffield United in the Premier League this afternoon.

After the weekend’s Yorkshire derby, the Whites are in for a tough run of games with league leaders Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, respectively, on the calendar in their next three outings.

However, Leeds defender Koch has insisted his team are approaching all of their remaining games with the same winning mentality, irrespective of who they are up against on the pitch.

Koch explained that it is always good to play against top level teams in the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, but stressed squaring off against the Blades is just as much important.

Asked whether he feels the key for Leeds is to approach all of their remining games with the same mentality, Koch told LUTV: “Yes, I think we go into every game [with the same mentality].

“So now Sheffield, after then we get three big games but I think for us and for me every game is a big game.

“So, we go into the Sheffield game with the same mentality as we go into the Liverpool game or the Manchester City game.

“So of course, it is nice to play against big teams like [Manchester] City, Liverpool, Manchester United, but also against Sheffield, it is a very important game for us.”

Leeds registered a 1-0 win against Sheffield United when they clashed at Bramall Lane earlier in the campaign and the Whites will be eyeing piling more misery on their city rivals this afternoon.