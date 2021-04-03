Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Arsenal have announced their side and substitutes to welcome champions Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit in ninth spot in the league standings on 42 points, nine points off the top four and are aiming to climb as high as possible in their remaining nine games.

The Gunners head into the league game having lost just one of their last eight home league games and they won the last encounter between the two teams at the Emirates Stadium, edging out the visitors 2-1.

Arteta is without David Luiz this evening as he has a knee issue. Granit Xhaka is ill.

In goal, Arteta picks Bernd Leno tonight, while at the back he opts for Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, with Rob Holding and Gabriel in the centre.

Further up the pitch Arteta looks towards Thomas Partey and Dani Ceballos in midfield, while Nicolas Pepe and Martin Odegaard support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Arsenal boss can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options available to him include Willian and Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal Team vs Liverpool

Leno, Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Ceballos, Pepe, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Mari, Elneny, Nelson, Willian, Martinelli, Nketiah