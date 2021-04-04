Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer feels the Reds could go on a consistent run of results to take advantage of any Chelsea wobbles, as be believes the Blues’ 5-2 loss against West Brom could mean the wheels fall off.

Chelsea, in fourth place, suffered a shock 5-2 defeat to second bottom West Brom on Saturday at Stamford Bridge and Liverpool took full advantage by beating Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool are now just two points behind Chelsea as they look to overtake the Blues and get into the top four, and McAteer is stunned with how poor defensively Thomas Tuchel’s men were against West Brom.

He feels West Brom looked like Brazil against Chelsea with how they tore Tuchel’s men open and thinks the result could potentially lead to the wheels coming off at Stamford Bridge, with questions sure to be asked.

“I think the team that shows consistency over the last eight games are certainly going to be pushing for it [the top four]”, McAteer said post match on LFC TV.

“Tuchel and Chelsea were obviously the team you were looking at. He’s come in and [had] not lost a game.

“But that [against West Brom] was a bad loss and questions will be asked.

“You can argue the Thiago Silva sending off certainly changed the game, but the manner in which West Brom carved them up at times was ridiculous. They looked like Brazil.

“That will bring a cause for concern and all of a sudden the wheels could fall off.

“But you can’t discount Everton, West Ham are still there, and Tottenham.

“You can’t rule them out, but who do I think could go on a run, and yes it’s Liverpool.”

Chelsea are next in Champions League action against FC Porto, while Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the same competition.

The top four rivals have already met twice this season in the Premier League, with Liverpool winning at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea taking all three points away from Anfield.