Phil Thompson thinks real damage will have been done to Liverpool’s top four rivals Chelsea through them conceding five goals against West Brom.

Chelsea slipped to a shock 5-2 home defeat against Sam Allardyce’s Baggies at the weekend and Liverpool took full advantage, winning 3-0 at Arsenal to move to within two points of the fourth placed Blues.

Thompson is of the view that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been placing a lot of store in the Blues’ solid backline and that makes the damage all the more due to conceding five against West Brom.

He feels that Chelsea’s confidence could have been dented, while also noting that another of Liverpool’s top four rivals, Leicester City, lost at the weekend too.

“The damage that it’s done to Chelsea because all those clean sheets they were making a big thing of; it wasn’t just them winning the games, scoring the goals, it was those clean sheets that they were pinning everything on”, Thompson said on LFC TV after the Arsenal game.

“To lose five, and yes I know they had a man sent off, but this is Chelsea playing against West Brom.

“That could dent their confidence.

“We see Leicester getting beat, I know it was against Manchester City, but they went on a pretty poor end of season last year. So you think one or two things will rankle with them.

“There’s a couple of interesting fixtures coming up for all those teams.”

Tuchel will quickly have to pick his players up as they have a Champions League tie against FC Porto on the agenda.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have eight games left in the Premier League and the Blues boast a two-point advantage over the Reds that they will look to maintain.