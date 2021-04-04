Former Newcastle United midfielder Rob Lee has hailed Aston Villa during their 3-1 win over Fulham, with the Premier League relegation battle heating up.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United played out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon, with a late Joe Willock strike handing the hosts a share of the spoils and a much needed point.

Attention then turned to Fulham’s visit to Villa Park and a win for Scott Parker’s side would have moved them level on points with Newcastle, on 29 points.

Fulham took the lead at Villa Park through Aleksandr Mitrovic just after the hour mark, but then conceded three times to lose 3-1 and boost Newcastle; Trezeguet hit a brace, scoring in the 78th and 81st minutes, before Ollie Watkins struck with three minutes left.

And Newcastle legend Lee, watching on, took to Twitter as Aston Villa launched their comeback to write: “come on Villa!!!”

Lee also expressed his happiness at Newcastle’s draw with Spurs earlier in the day.

“Well done the toon today, thoroughly deserved point”, he said.

The result at Villa Park means Newcastle now have a three-point advantage over Fulham, who are third from bottom, and have played a game fewer than the Cottagers.