Noel Whelan has reiterated his call for Leeds United to go after a striker in the summer transfer window and stressed his number one target for the Whites.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has trusted in Patrick Bamford to lead the line for his side this season and the striker has paid his boss back, hitting 14 goals in the Premier League so far.

The Whites snapped up Rodrigo in the summer, but the Spain international has mostly been deployed in the number 10 role.

Whelan thinks there is a clear need for Leeds to go shopping for another striker when the summer transfer window opens as a new recruit could compete with Bamford and also support him.

He has no doubt over who he would like to see at Elland Road, stressing he remains a firm fan of Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

“I do think we need another striker, no doubt about that, I’ve been thinking that for two seasons”, Whelan said after Leeds beat Sheffield United on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We can’t go through the whole season thinking it’s just going to be Bamford and Rodrigo stepping in there.

“I would like us to go out in the summer and target a really good striker who is going to bring out the best in Patrick Bamford, still challenge him throughout the season and also give us options.

“There is Edouard at Celtic, I’ve been a big fan for a while and he is my choice.”

Edouard has been tipped to move on from Celtic this summer, but the Scottish champions are likely to demand a high price if they are to agree to cash in on him.