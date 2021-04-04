Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has reacted with astonishment at fellow Reds legend Ronnie Whelan’s who wore it better question towards Alisson, after he too chose to sport a moustache.

Reds shot-stopper Alisson sported a moustache during Liverpool’s comprehensive 3-0 win away at Arsenal on Saturday evening, with the result putting his side back in the thick of the top four scrap.

Liverpool legend Whelan took to social media on Sunday to share a photograph of himself with a moustache and asked the question “who wore it better? Alisson or me” to his followers.

WTF — Mark Lawrenson (@MTLawrenson) April 4, 2021

Fellow Reds legend Lawrenson spotted Whelan’s post and simply replied “WTF” in a sign of his astonishment.

Lawrenson played alongside Whelan for both Liverpool and the Republic of Ireland; and Whelan later jokingly replied: “Better than yours isn’t it.”

Whelan picked up six league titles during his time at Anfield, while he also won the FA Cup twice, the League Cup on three occasions and the European Cup once.

Alisson has already tasted Premier League and Champions League success with Liverpool and it remains to be seen for how much longer he will continue with a moustache.

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League later this week and Alisson will be bidding to keep a clean sheet in Spain; it is unclear how long Whelan will choose to keep his moustache.