Fixture: Rangers vs Cove Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 18:30 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Scottish Cup tie against minnows Cove Rangers at Ibrox.

The draw for the next round of the Scottish Cup has already been made and Rangers’ reward for coming through this evening’s tie would be a visit from rivals Celtic; the winner of the last 16 tie would then face St Johnstone or Clyde.

Steven Gerrard, who will be eyeing ending the season with a league and cup double, will want no mistake making against Cove Rangers.

Scottish League One side Cove Rangers head into the cup tie having gone six games unbeaten, with four of those matches ending in victories.

For the clash, Gerrard selects Jon McLaughlin in goal, with Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Filip Helander are the central pair.

Rangers have Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield in midfield, while Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe support Jermain Defoe.

Gerrard has options on the bench to try to influence the game via his substitutions if needed, including Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo.

Rangers Team vs Cove Rangers

McLaughlin, Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Bassey, Davis, Kamara, Arfield, Wright, Roofe, Defoe

Substitutes: McGregor, Simpson, Balogun, Hagi, Kent, Aribo, Stewart, Itten, Morelos