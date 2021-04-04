Former Rangers defender Richard Foster has hailed winger Scott Wright following his outing for the Gers against Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup, while Charlie Adam thinks he has a great future at Ibrox.

Rangers eased past Cove Rangers on Sunday night, running out 4-0 winners at Ibrox, to set up a last 16 Scottish Cup clash with fierce rivals Celtic.

The Gers scored through Jermain Defoe, Kemar Roofe (two) and Nathan Patterson, and were leading 4-0 at the break.

Winter transfer window arrival Wright was handed a start by boss Steven Gerrard and completed all 90 minutes of the cup encounter.

Foster feels that Wright was the standout performer on the night and his performance will have pushed him into Gerrard’s thoughts going forward.

“Scott Wright was the standout player”, Foster said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“He was sharp, he was lively and he would be the one you’re looking at that has probably forced his way into the manager’s thoughts.”

The defender’s thoughts were echoed by Adam, who feels Wright looks like someone who will enjoy a great career at Rangers.

“Scott Wright’s put himself in Steven Gerrard’s mind”, Adam said.

“He was excellent and expressed himself tonight.

“He has a great future at Rangers.”

Rangers have already won the Scottish Premiership title and would take a big step towards completing a domestic double if they can see off Celtic in the last 16 stage.