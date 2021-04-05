Rangers defender Leon Balogun has admitted Steven Gerrard played a huge role in tempting him to Ibrox as he was initially unsure about moving to Scotland.

The Gers snapped up the centre-back last summer to bolster their defensive options and Balogun has played a big role in helping the club to win the Scottish Premiership this season.

Balogun, born in Berlin, played Bundesliga football before making the switch to England with Brighton, a move which was then followed by a switch to Wigan Athletic.

The 32-year-old had options last summer, but picked Rangers and he admits there was initial hesitance, which was soon overcome when bringing in the Gerrard factor.

“When my agent called me a year ago, he immediately said ‘I have one thing here that is huge for you – Rangers'”, Balogun told German magazine Sport Bild.

“At first I thought, the Scottish league, well.

“But then I felt Gerrard’s interest.

“I don’t mean to say that he chased me.

“But he really went out of his way to find out about me.”

The former Mainz defender admits that he felt that Gerrard wanted him and the game the Liverpool legend was deploying at Rangers suited him.

“I felt that he wanted me as a player, as a man, as Leon Balogun.

“He said I was a perfect match for his game plans and the identity of the club.

“With every word he convinced me even more.”

Balgoun has made 19 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers this season, while he also turned out on eight occasions in the club’s Europa League run.