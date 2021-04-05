Crystal Palace are not the only club interested in Roma boss Paulo Fonseca as several of their Premier League rivals and foreign clubs are also keeping tabs on him, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is yet to discuss his future at Selhurst Park, with this current deal running out in the summer.

It has been claimed that current Roma boss Fonseca’s name is on Crystal Palace’s shortlist for the managerial role should Hodgson not sign fresh terms at the club.

The Portuguese has plied his trade at the Italian giants since 2019 and is currently on Crystal Palace’s radar as a potential replacement for Hodgson.

However, the London club are not only side keeping tabs on Fonseca, as according to Portuguese outlet Desporto ao Minuto, the 48-year-old has several admirers from England and abroad.

Fonseca’s current tenure at Roma ends in the summer and he is not short of suitors should he leave Stadio Olimpico at the end of the current campaign.

But his contract at Roma has a mandatory clause to extend his stint by one year if he leads the Giallorossi to Champions League qualification in the current campaign.

Roma are currently seventh in the Serie A standings, five points adrift of a Champions League spot, with their coach still determined to get them over the line.