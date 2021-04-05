Rangers legend Mark Hateley has hailed Gers left-back Calvin Bassey for his energy, but explained that the youngster needs to work on his final ball.

Bassey made his first appearance for Rangers since December in their Scottish Cup game against Cove Rangers on Sunday and helped the side to a 4-0 win.

The 21-year-old helped the Gers to a comfortable victory by contributing at both ends of the pitch and left Ibrox great Hateley impressed with his energy.

Hailing the left-back, Hateley explained that energy is one of Bassey’s key strengths and pointed out how Scott Wright’s cleverness helped him to have a larger impact on the left flank.

However, the former Rangers forward was not satisfied with Bassey’s final ball and picked it out as one area he needs to work on.

“I think his final ball [needs work]“, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“He is still lacking in that final ball but energy-wise, bombing up and down, that is his strength, he will do that all day for you, but playing against the opposition he played he was able to do that.

“But what made him be able to do that was the cleverness of Wright.

“I thought Wright started out on the left wing and then he was playing right wing, he was playing centre-forward, he was playing as a number 10, he was drifting all over the place but allowing Bassey to come into half a pitch all the time.“

Bassey, who joined Rangers from Leicester City last year, has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Gers so far this season.