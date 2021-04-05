Rangers legend Mark Hatelely has heaped praise on Scott Wright for his intelligence and pace after being impressed with the attacker’s performance on his full debut for the Gers.

Wright, who joined Rangers from Aberdeen on the final day of the winter transfer window, made his full debut for Gers in their Scottish Cup match against Cove Rangers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old marked the occasion by providing the assist for Kemar Roofe’s second goal and helping Steven Gerrard’s side to a comfortable 4-0 win.

Impressed with the former Aberdeen man’s performance on his full debut, Ibrox great Hateley has heaped praise on the attacker for his intelligence and pace.

Hateley, who feels Wright has a good football education having represented Scotland at youth level, also expressed his delight at how the player has added physicality to his game.

“He has been through the levels, of international levels, of the [Under] 16s and [Under] 18s and all that“, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“So he has played with the best at his level all the way through, he will have had a good education, his adaptation to being able to play for them and then go back to the club and then go back to playing international football.

“So that would have been great schooling for him and I said when he came into this [club] this will be a big, big help for him because he has been at that level, he is an intelligent lad as well.

“You can see, seven kilos or something we talked about, he has put weight on and you saw that in the game today [Sunday, ed.], he was knocking big boys off the ball.

“He is lightning quick over a short distance as well, and he has added that strength now to him.

“I thought he looked really really good and comfortable today [Sunday, ed.].

“We thought he got a little bit tired towards the end of the game but don’t forget that it is his first start but I thought he was impressive.“

Having made his full debut for Rangers at the weekend, Wright will now be hopeful of making a case to be a regular starter in Gerrard’s team.