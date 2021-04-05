Alan Shearer has insisted that Newcastle United striker Joelinton had his best game for the Magpies in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Newcastle came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham when the two sides clashed on Sunday.

Harry Kane’s quickfire double shortly after Joelinton’s opener gave Spurs the lead, but Joe Willock’s late goal in the second-half saw the contest ending in a draw.

It was a much needed result for Steve Bruce’s Magpies, sitting 17th in the league table and battling relegation, against a Spurs side aiming for a top four finish.

Joelinton’s goal marked the first time the Brazilian had found the back of the net in the Premier League after his goal against Crystal Palace back in November.

Former Newcastle striker Shearer has praised the 24-year-old for his strong showing against Spurs as he stated that it was Joelinton’s best performance after moving to Newcastle from Hoffenheim in 2019.

“There were plenty of other positives for Newcastle, on top of the result”, Shearer told BBC Sport.

“Joelinton had his best game in a Newcastle shirt – he stuck his chance away well, and also held the ball up well and brought other people into the game.

“Joe Willock said afterwards that he was unhappy to start on the bench but he reacted in the right way with what he did when he came on to rescue a point.”

Joelinton will look to replicate his performance against Spurs if he makes the starting eleven in Newcastle’s next fixture against Burnley.