Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has pointed out that Huddersfield Town have been influenced by Leeds United due to Carlos Corberan being Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant coach at Elland Road and hailed the Terriers as a brave side.

The Terriers sit 18th in the Championship table and have the daunting task of traveling to Carrow Road to face league leaders Norwich on Tuesday.

After just two wins in their last ten league matches, Corberan’s Huddersfield will hope to pull off an upset against the Canaries, who are just a handful of games away from earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Norwich boss Farke does not count out the possibility of a Huddersfield upset as he insisted that the Terriers’ style of play is similar to Leeds United, with Corberan being Bielsa’s former assistant at Elland Road.

Farke revealed his admiration for Huddersfield’s intensity in every match they play as he stated that Corberan has taken a page out of Bielsa’s book in managing the Terriers.

“Huddersfield are a brave side, they play with intensity”, Farke told a press conference.

“They have a Leeds influence with their manager being an assistant to Bielsa.

“I like their style, every game they go for it.”

Both managers will prepare their sides for an exciting encounter as Norwich City welcome Huddersfield to Carrow Road on Tuesday.