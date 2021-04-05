Declan Rice has hailed West Ham United’s 3-2 win at Wolves as the Hammers continue their push to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

David Moyes’ men made a quick start at Molineux and Jesse Lingard put the visitors in front with just six minutes on the clock.

Pablo Fornals then made it 2-0 to West Ham in the 14th minute, while when Jarrod Bowen scored the Hammers’ third in the 38th minute, Wolves were reeling and looking at no way back.

We fought til the end for that one ⚒✊ pic.twitter.com/HCwAWBljwy — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 5, 2021

Wolves did not lie down though and pulled one back before the break through Leo Dendoncker, while Fabio Silva then gave them hope with a 68th minute strike.

West Ham held on though and are up to fourth in the Premier League, delighting injured star Rice, who admits that the victory was a big one for his team-mates.

Rice took to Twitter to write: “Do not underestimate how big a win that is for the boys!

“Into the top 4, 8 games to go! Special group this! Love it.”

West Ham goalscorer Lingard also expressed his delight at the result and insists the Hammers are ready to keep fighting to secure Champions League football next season.

“It is about maintaining and keeping focus.

“We have tough fixtures but the lads are ready”, Lingard said post match on Sky Sports.

West Ham sit in fourth spot in the league table on 52 points, one point better off than fifth placed Chelsea and three ahead of sixth placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh placed Liverpool.

They next play host to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side as the race for the top four continues to heat up.