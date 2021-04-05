Hamdi Nooh, Mohamed Salah’s former coach, is of the view that the forward will think about leaving Liverpool if he receives a better offer than his current deal at Anfield.

Salah’s future at Anfield is under the scanner amid transfer speculation that he is open to leaving Anfield before his contract runs out in the summer of 2023, with Spain touted to be a potential destination.

The forward’s ex-coach Nooh, who still holds great admiration for his former charge, is following his career closely and has weighed in on the exit talk.

Nooh is of the view that if Salah receives an offer better than his current deal at Liverpool, he will think about leaving Merseyside to take on a new challenge.

Asked whether he thinks Salah will leave Liverpool, Nooh told Spanish daily AS: “Yes, he may think about leaving Liverpool in case there is a better offer, but it is my own opinion.

“He is unique and his family is everything to him.”

Nooh admitted he is not sure whether Salah would choose Real Madrid or Barcelona should he decide to move to Spain, but stressed the forward will receive his support no matter which club he plays for.

“I can’t guess [whether he would choose Real Madrid or Barcelona if he chooses to play in Spain].

“I enjoy watching Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern [Munich], but my heart will always be where Salah is.

“Anyway, I will be very happy if he goes to a Spanish club.

“Spanish football is my favourite.”

Salah is gearing up for a temporary trip to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday.