Leon Balogun has insisted Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is more like Jurgen Klopp than disciplinarian Felix Magath and believes the Gers manager has a trait which shows he is sure to go from strength to strength.

Gerrard added Balogun to the ranks at Ibrox last summer and has handed the defender ample game time as Rangers have dethroned Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership title.

The centre-back was born in Germany and spent many years playing in the Bundesliga, where legendary disciplinarian Magath coached.

Liverpool boss Klopp is also steeped in the German system, and Balogun insists that Gerrard is more like the Reds boss than he is like Magath.

“He is definitely more like Klopp [than Magath]!'”, Balogun told German magazine Sport Bild.

“He is a young coach, who you can immediately tell played at the highest level himself and has a very good sense of how to deal with us.

“[Gerrard knows] when someone needs a kick up the bottom, or whether he has to take someone aside and build him up. He has a lot of empathy.”

Balgoun revealed that Gerrard does not rant and rave in the dressing room if things are not going his way and has the right characteristics to deal with the players, which he is sure shows that he will go far in the managerial world.

“He does not need to do that [shout] at all. He hits the right words in every situation and knows how to grab us”, the 32-year-old explained.

“That is an art.

“Every player feels ‘the coach needs me’.

“That is one reason why he will be successful in the long run.

“He just understands that you have to have all your players on board, and every now and then he lets you glimpse how he was as a player.”

Gerrard has now achieved legendary status at Rangers after stopping rivals Celtic from winning ten league titles in a row and is set to plot the defence of the Gers’ crown in the 2021/22 campaign.

He has been tipped to potentially succeed Klopp as Liverpool manager when the German calls time on his Anfield reign.