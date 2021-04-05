Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has played down upcoming Champions League opponents Liverpool missing key players in the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson and stressed they are still a complete team with alternatives to step up.

The Reds have been ravaged by injuries this season to some of their key players in the likes of Van Dijk, Henderson and Joe Gomez, with boss Jurgen Klopp banking on second string players and stars playing out of their natural positions to step up.

Liverpool are now gearing up for a trip to Spain to take on Real Madrid in a Champions League quarter-finals clash on Tuesday, but Los Blancos coach Zidane is still expecting a tough outing despite their opponents being shorthanded in multiple areas.

Zidane played down Liverpool’s injury woes being a weakness to them as he stressed they have alternatives to cover while his own team are also dealing with injury issues.

“I don’t know if that [Liverpool missing some key players] would be a weakness because there are other players”, Zidane told a press conference.

“We too have a lot of missing players, but our strength is in the team.

“Someone is always going to be missing.”

Zidane added that Liverpool are a complete team and urged Real Madrid to be wary of the threat the visitors possess throughout the clash.

“They are a very complete team.

“Not only are their three forwards good.

“They are a very solid team and we are going to have to pay attention to everything.”

Liverpool and Real Madrid’s last meeting was in the 2018 Champions League finals with the Spaniards registering a 3-1 win.