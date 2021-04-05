Burnley defender James Tarkowski has insisted that the Clarets will bounce back from their setback against Southampton when they face Newcastle United this coming weekend.

After Burnley gained the upper hand with goals from Chris Wood and Matej Vydara within the first half hour in their contest against Southampton, the Clarets let in three goals to leave the south coast pointless.

The two teams were level on points heading into the game on Sunday, but the result sees Southampton open up a three point gap on 15th placed Burnley, who are just seven points clear of the drop zone.

Burnley centre-back Tarkowski has voiced his disappointment on letting a two goal lead slip as he reflected on the defeat against the Saints.

Tarkowski went on to insist that the Clarets’ next game against 17th placed Newcastle United is crucial with just four points separating them in the bottom half of the table.

The 28-year-old vowed Burnley will bounce back from the poor result at St Mary’s when they welcome Newcastle to Turf Moor next weekend with the hope of getting more points on the board.

“There are positives to take out of it, but the main thing is the result and it’s a shame we didn’t get anything”, Tarkowski told Burnley’s official site.

“We have been in a good place recently and to go 2-0 up and to be cruising and feeling really comfortable, to lose the game 3-2 is very disappointing.

“But we will bounce back.

“We’ve got another big game next week and hopefully we can put some more points on the board.”

Tarkowski will be hopeful of helping the Clarets bounce back from their defeat to Southampton when they host Newcastle on Sunday.