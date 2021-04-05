David Moyes has insisted West Ham United will keep fighting to secure Champions League football this season, after they recorded a 3-2 win at Wolves, but admits he has no idea if they can finish in the top four.

West Ham stunned Wolves by racing into a 3-0 lead at Molineux through goals from Jesse Lingard, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen, and appeared to be cruising to victory.

However, Wolves pulled a goal back before half time when Leo Dendoncker struck, while they had further hope of an unlikely comeback when Fabio Silva made it 3-2 in the 68th minute.

West Ham though held on and claimed all three Premier League points to move up into the top four and spark renewed talk of an unlikely qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Moyes has vowed that his side will push their bid to finish in the top four right to the wire, though he admits that it can be torture on the touchline when the games are close, as was the case at Molineux on Monday night.

“I’m going to try and push right to the end if we can”, Moyes told BBC Sport.

“I don’t know where we will finish up.

“It’s torture going through 90 minutes like that but it wasn’t in the opening half an hour because we played so well.”

West Ham next play host to Leicester City at the London Stadium, before then taking a trip to relegation threatened Newcastle United.

The Hammers’ final game of the season comes at home against Southampton and it remains to be seen if they can take their top four push to the wire.