Everton value Colombia international defender Yerry Mina, who has been linked with Inter and Fiorentina, at €20 to €25m, it has been claimed in Italy.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen to reunite with Kalidou Koulibaly at Goodison Park and wants to sign him from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

While Napoli are likely to reduce their asking price for the centre-back, Everton could have to fend off interest from other clubs to acquire his services.

With Koulibaly not a cheap target, the Merseyside-based club will have to raise funds through player sales and are claimed to be prepared to part ways with Mina to land the Senegal international.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Ancelotti’s side value the former Barcelona central defender at €20m to €25m going into the transfer window.

It has been said that Italian top flight clubs Inter and Fiorentina are closely monitoring the Colombia international’s situation at Goodison Park.

However, it remains to be seen if the Italian duo are willing to meet the Toffees’ asking price.

While Mina has been a regular starter for Everton, the centre-back is claimed to be interested in plying his trade for a Serie A club from next season.