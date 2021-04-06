Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has admitted that watching Riyad Mahrez showboat on the ball frustrates him as he rates the winger incredibly highly.

The Algerian winger has racked up ten goals and six assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season.

A Premier League winner with both Leicester City and Manchester City, Mahrez was crowned PFA Player’s Player of the Year as well as PFA Fans’ Player of the Year for 2015/16 in the Foxes’ title winning campaign.

Former Manchester City right-back Richards insists that Mahrez possesses the quality to score 25 goals a season for Manchester City, but went on to state that the Algerian’s style of play frustrates him.

Richards admitted that Mahrez was prone to doing too much and being careless with the ball at times despite being one of the best wingers ever.

“He [Mahrez] frustrates me”, Richard said on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

“He’s got the best touch ever, and then he messes around.

“He could score 25 goals a season.

“He just dilly dallies on it too much.

“I think he’s one of the best wingers ever.”

Mahrez will look to play a crucial role for Manchester City as the Citizens welcome Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie which will take place tonight.