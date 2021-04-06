Fabian Schar has insisted he does need anyone else to fire him up before taking to the pitch for Newcastle United as he is always motivated to give 100 per cent for his team.

Injury and illness have resulted in Schar missing large chunks of the current campaign but he has been a key part of Steve Bruce’s backline whenever he is fit.

The 29-year-old has endeared himself to the Magpies faithful with his passion for the club on the pitch but is currently recovering from ligament damage he suffered in February.

The centre-back explained when he is on the pitch he is focused on his own game, and how he can use it to help the team.

Asked who among his Newcastle team-mates pumps him up before a game, Schar told NUFC TV: “Obviously I do not need anyone to pump me up or anything like that.

“I am just focused on my own game, the team.

“Everybody is like pushing each other of course, but I am a person who is like quite easy for that.

“So, I do not need anyone to push me or say come on, this stuff.

“It is just myself who does everything and when I am on the pitch, that is my motivation and yes, I am always giving 100 per cent.”

The Switzerland international is expected to be sidelined for several months and it remains to be seen whether he will return to the pitch before the curtain falls on the current season.