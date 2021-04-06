Liverpool legend Luis Garcia has insisted that Raphael Varane’s impending absence in the first leg of Real Madrid’s quarter-final tie against the Reds in the Champions League will be a massive blow for Los Blancos.

The World Cup winning centre-back has been ruled out for the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool later today after testing positive for Covid.

Varane will miss the game against Liverpool, along with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who picked up a knock during international duty for Spain.

With Real Madrid missing the duo that started in defence in their victory over the Reds in the Champions League final in 2018, Liverpool legend Garcia stated that the absence of Varane and Ramos will be a massive blow for Los Blancos’ hopes of getting past the quarter-final stage of the competition this season.

Garcia highlighted the significance of Varane’s absence in defence as Real Madrid are without two of their most experienced candidates in the backline against the Reds attack.

“Varane has tested positive for covid”, Garcia wrote on Twitter.

“Not good for the player, hopefully him and his family are ok.

“If we talk about tonight’s game…massive blow for R. Madrid not having their two regular Center Defenders.”

Jurgen Klopp will welcome the news that another key figure of Real Madrid will miss the clash against his Liverpool side as the Reds prepare to face Los Blancos at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano tonight.