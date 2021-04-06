Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford are in line to receive fresh contracts at Elland Road, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Bamford’s current deal at Elland runs through until the summer of 2022, while Phillips’ deal will only expire in June 2024.

Both players are enjoying a stellar Premier League campaigns however and are integral parts of Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites squad.

Leeds hierarchy are also firmly impressed with both Bamford and Phillips and are now keen on tying them down at Elland Road on fresh terms.

The English duo are in line to receive new deals at Leeds as the club now look to build on their first season back in the top flight, which has seen them all but confirm their Premier League status for one more term.

Bamford is leading the scoring charts for Leeds, while Phillips’ displays have earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Both players will be eyeing helping Leeds finish the season on a strong note as the club look to climb the rankings further.

Phillips will be also keen on ensuring his participation in the summer’s Euro 2020 with England by making the best of Leeds’ remaining games in the season and proving his quality to Southgate.