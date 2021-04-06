Liverpool are unlikely to add both Ozan Kabak and Ibrahima Konate to their defensive department this summer, according to Eurosport.

Having seen Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip being sidelined with season-ending injuries, the defensive department is one area Liverpool will look to strengthen this summer.

The Reds signed Kabak on loan from Bundesliga side Schalke in the winter transfer window and have the option to make the move permanent for a fee of around £18m.

It also emerged last week that the Merseyside-based club are close to finalising a deal for RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old central defender Konate, who has a release clause of around £34m.

However, it is unlikely that Liverpool will have both Kabak and Konate in their squad next season and the club will have to decide who to sign soon.

Jurgen Klopp would like to see the Reds sign both Kabak and Konate for a combined of around over £50m, but it is claimed Liverpool would be unlikely to agree to that.

Konate, who joined RB Leipzig from French club Sochaux in the summer of 2017, has been rated as one of the best young centre-backs in the world by many.

However, Kabak has started to impress at Anfield after having a difficult start to his loan stint with the club, helping to keep five clean sheets from eight appearances across all competitions.

With a deal for both centre-backs difficult, it remains to be seen who Liverpool will opt to sign in the summer.