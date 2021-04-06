Real Madrid loan star Martin Odegaard is hopeful of getting another chance to prove himself at the Bernabeu despite Arsenal being keen to make his move permanent, according to Eurosport.

The Norway international joined Premier League side Arsenal from La Liga giants Real Madrid on loan until the end of the season in the winter transfer window.

Odegaard has contributed just two goals from 13 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far but has impressed those at the club with his performances.

Having been impressed with Odegaard, the north London outfit are keen to acquire the 22-year-old’s services on a permanent deal this summer.

However, the Norwegian is confident that he has the ability to succeed at Real Madrid and is hopeful that he gets another chance to prove himself at the club.

The former Real Sociedad loanee is hopeful that Los Blancos will hand him an opportunity before trying to cash in on him, handing Arsenal’s desire to sign him a blow.

Odegaard likes Mikel Arteta’s plans for Arsenal but is of the view that not everyone in the Gunners squad buys into the Spanish tactician’s vision.

It is also said that the midfielder wishes to live in the same city as countryman Erling Haaland, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid.