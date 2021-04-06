Fixture: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester City have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome German giants Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League this evening.

The Citizens are cruising towards the Premier League title and boss Pep Guardiola is keen to crack the Champions League this season too.

The Spanish tactician will be keen for his men to secure a good first leg advantage in the quarter-final tie and Manchester City play a Dortmund outfit sitting fifth in the Bundesliga and at risk of missing out on the Champions League next term unless they can win it this season.

Guardiola has Ederson in goal for Manchester City, while at full-back he picks Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo. In central defence, Ruben Dias partners John Stones.

In midfield, the Citizens look to Rodrigo, while Ilkay Gundogan also plays. Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne play, as does Phil Foden.

Guardiola can look to his bench to make changes, where options include Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City Team vs Borussia Dortmund

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Walker, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (c), Mahrez, Silva, Foden

Substitutes: Steffen, Trafford, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garcia