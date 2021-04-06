Sergio Aguero is ready to stay in the Premier League next season to prove himself away from Manchester City, even if it means joining a club not in the Champions League, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Argentine is set to part ways with the Citizens in the summer when his current deal at the club expires.

A host of sides, including several of Manchester City’s top flight rivals, along with La Liga giants Barcelona, are keeping tabs on Aguero.

The striker is expected to have a clutch offers on the table in the summer, with the added attraction of him being a free agent, but Aguero is keen on continuing his career in the English top flight.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are two potential destinations Aguero would consider in the summer as he wants to prove himself away from Manchester City within English football.

The hitman is open to remaining in England for the right offer despite interest from abroad as he believes he still has a lot to offer in Premier League football.

Aguero is currently fourth in Premier League’s all-time scoring charts, the most prolific foreign striker in the history of the competition.

The 32-year-old has been at Manchester City since the summer of 2011 and it remains to be seen whether he will remain in England after the current campaign.