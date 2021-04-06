Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that everyone associated with Everton needs to be patient with Jean-Philippe Gbamin this season as he is only recently returned from injury and backed him to become a top midfielder for the club in the future.

Two serious injury issues kept Gbamin on the sidelines for 597 days after his last game in Everton colours, having arrived on Merseyside from Mainz in August 2019.

The midfielder made his long-awaited return from injury on Monday as a substitute in the 79th minute at Goodison Park as Everton played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

With the 25-year-old now back in the first team fold, Toffees boss Ancelotti has stressed the need for everyone to remain patient with him for the remainder of this season as he was out of action for a long time.

Ancelotti feels Gbamin has all the qualities to become a top midfielder for Everton in the future and lauded him for his calmness and his focus on the training pitch.

“Jean-Philippe has a great desire to play”, Ancelotti told Everton TV.

“He is training now normally with the others, showing good quality. He can play without any problems, I think.

“He is a good guy. He is calm and focused.

“He has all the qualities – technically and physically – of a top midfielder.

“This season we have to be patient with him.

“He was out for a long time. But he is here, and he is working well. He will be important for us.

“With a strong character, he can be a top midfielder in the future.”

Gbamin will be determined to clock up as many minutes as he can for the remainder of the season having been forced to spent the majority of his Everton career so far as a spectator on the sidelines.