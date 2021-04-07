Celtic starlet Dane Murray has revealed first team duo Kristoffer Ajer and Scott Brown are his inspirations as he seeks to break through into the Hoops senior squad.

Murray, a Celtic academy graduate, is among the most highly rated youngsters at Parkhead, and recently signed a new deal that will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 17-year-old has now had opportunities to train with the first-team, having arrived at the club as a six-year-old, and then climbing the ranks by putting in the hard yards on the training pitch.

Murray revealed that he takes inspiration from first team defender Ajer and club captain Brown, and stressed he aspires to grow and develop his game so as to one day break into the senior team.

The Hoops starlet added his immediate aim is to get himself in and about the first team more frequently and then try to break into the senior squad for the long term.

“You [in addition to the coaching staff] also have Kris Ajer who came in at 17 and look at him now”, Murray told Celtic TV.

“The change he’s made has been brilliant and then you have the club captain Scott Brown.

“What he’s done in his career has been brilliant and I can only hope for even half of that.

“Over the next few months my aim is to try and get myself in and about the squad more and then over the next few years it’s to try and establish myself in the team.”

Murray will be determined to give his best in training and take his game to the next level by making the most out of any first team exposure he gets.