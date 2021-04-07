Roma legend Odoacre Chierico has admitted he is dreaming of Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti being appointed as the Giallorossi’s next coach.

Current Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is expected to depart in the summer when his contract expires, with the Giallorossi now seven points off a top four Champions League spot in Serie A.

Speculation is raging over who might come in to replace Fonseca as Roma look towards what they hope will be a better 2021/22 campaign.

Club legend Chierio feels there is no need to look at non-Italian coaches given the depth of coaching talent the country has, with Ancelotti the man he is dreaming of seeing take charge at the Stadio Olimpico.

“We have so many good coaches, I don’t understand why we are racking our brains”, the Roma legend told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“The Italian coaches go abroad and do well, we focus on them.

“I dream of the return of Carlo Ancelotti, but there are many good ones amongst our countrymen.”

Ancelotti has managed a host of clubs, but is yet to take charge of Roma, where he plied his trade as a player from 1979 until 1987.

The 61-year-old is currently in the dugout at Everton, where he has transformed the Toffees into contenders for a spot in Europe next season.