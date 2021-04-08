Chelsea loan star Tiemoue Bakayoko has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon by his entourage ahead of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder joined Napoli on loan from Chelsea last summer and has made 36 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A giants.

But the Italians are not impressed enough to try and sign him on a permanent deal and he is set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has no future at Chelsea and the club will look to sell him as he will only have a year left on his current contract.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, his representatives have gone to work to find a new club for their client ahead of the summer.

Bakayoko is believed to be keen on a return to France and his entourage have offered PSG and Lyon a chance to sign him.

For the moment, the talks are at an initial stage and Bakayoko’s camp are testing whether either of the French clubs are interested in him.

Both Ligue 1 outfits are expected to be in the market for a midfielder but it remains to be seen whether Bakayoko is a target for them.

Chelsea could have to slash their asking price expectations for Bakayoko given the changed football landscape.