Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has claimed that he sees no need to set any deadlines regarding the future of Manchester City and Chelsea target Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old striker is the most sought-after forward in world football at the moment with some of the biggest clubs interested in snaring him away from the Bundesliga giants.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are keen to sign him and his entourage conducted talks with Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent weeks.

But Dortmund have been insistent that they do not want to sell Haaland this summer and have continued to maintain their position.

Zorc insisted that Dortmund have made it clear what they want and therefore, they do not feel any need to set any arbitrary deadlines regarding sorting out the future of the striker.

The Dortmund sporting director was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers: “I currently don’t see any need to set any deadlines.

“We have a clear stance towards Erling Haaland, which we have communicated to everyone involved.”

There are suggestions that if Dortmund miss out on Champions League football Haaland could look for a move away.

A €75m release clause will come into effect in his contract next year.